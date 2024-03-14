HealthLynked Corp Names David Rosal as New CFO

HealthLynked Corp (HLYK) has provided an announcement.

HealthLynked Corp. has recently appointed David Rosal as their new Chief Financial Officer. With a solid professional background, including senior roles at Teradata and McDonald’s Corporation and an MBA from DePaul University, Rosal brings a wealth of experience to the table. His compensation includes a $150,000 base salary, benefits typical for company employees, and eligibility for the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan, which will grant him awards based on various performance factors. No conflicts of interest were reported regarding his appointment.

