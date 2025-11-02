HealthCo REIT Secures Full Rent Collection and Prepares for Tenant Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT ( (AU:HCW) ) just unveiled an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT announced that all deferred rent from Healthscope for the May-October 2025 period has been fully paid, including the rent for November 2025. The company has entered into conditional agreements with alternative tenants for its 11 hospitals, ensuring continuity of service and maintaining jobs, should the current Healthscope sale process not yield satisfactory lease arrangements. Additionally, HCW reported a strong financial position with a pro-forma cash and undrawn debt of $137.5 million as of June 2025, and a gearing ratio below its target range. The portfolio occupancy stands at approximately 99%, with Healthscope contributing 59% of total income.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HCW) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT stock, see the AU:HCW Stock Forecast page.

More about HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (HCW) is a Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX, focusing on owning healthcare and wellness property assets. The REIT aims to provide exposure to a diversified portfolio driven by healthcare sector megatrends, targeting stable and growing distributions, long-term capital growth, and positive environmental and social impact. HCW is recognized as Australia’s leading diversified healthcare REIT with a portfolio size of $1.5 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 2,382,066

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$374.1M

Find detailed analytics on HCW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue