Healthcare Triangle Executes Reverse Stock Split

An update from Healthcare Triangle ( (HCTI) ) is now available.

On August 1, 2025, Healthcare Triangle, Inc. executed a 1-for-249 reverse stock split of its common stock to comply with Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement. This move, which reduced the number of outstanding shares significantly, was part of the company’s strategy to maintain its Nasdaq listing and did not affect stockholders’ percentage ownership, except for fractional shares, which were rounded up. The reverse stock split, approved by stockholders in February 2025, aimed to increase the stock’s price per share and ensure continued trading under the symbol ‘HCTI’ on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HCTI is a Underperform.

Healthcare Triangle is currently in a challenging financial position with negative revenue growth, persistent losses, and negative equity. The technical analysis further highlights a bearish trend, with the stock trading below key moving averages. Valuation metrics are poor, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. While the new CFO appointment is a positive corporate event, it is not sufficient to offset the overall negative outlook.

More about Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., based in Pleasanton, California, is a leader in digital transformation solutions for the healthcare and life sciences industries. The company provides managed services, cloud enablement, and data analytics, supporting healthcare systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in improving health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle is known for its expertise in cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization.

Average Trading Volume: 391,630,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.74M

