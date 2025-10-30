Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( (HR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Healthcare Realty Trust reported a GAAP net loss of $0.17 per share for the third quarter of 2025, with Normalized FFO of $0.41 per share and a same-store cash NOI growth of 5.4%, driven by increased occupancy and tenant retention. The company executed leases totaling 1.6 million square feet and completed asset sales worth $404 million, with additional sales under contract, reflecting strategic market exits and property monetizations. The company also advanced its development and redevelopment projects, enhancing its portfolio in key markets. The board approved a dividend of $0.24 per share, and the company increased its guidance for Normalized FFO per share and same-store cash NOI growth for 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (HR) stock is a Hold with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Healthcare Realty Trust stock, see the HR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HR is a Neutral.

Healthcare Realty Trust’s overall stock score reflects a challenging financial performance with declining revenue and profitability, offset by strong technical indicators and strategic initiatives from recent earnings calls and corporate events. The valuation is impacted by a negative P/E ratio, but the high dividend yield provides some appeal. The company’s strategic plans and recent corporate actions are positive steps, but immediate financial challenges remain significant.

To see Spark’s full report on HR stock, click here.

More about Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on owning, managing, and developing properties associated with the healthcare industry, particularly medical office buildings (MOBs). The company is involved in leasing and managing properties across various markets, often partnering with health systems to enhance their real estate portfolios.

Average Trading Volume: 3,883,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.24B

Find detailed analytics on HR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue