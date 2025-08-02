Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Q2 2025 Results

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated ( (HR) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated presented to its investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a leading real estate investment trust that specializes in owning, operating, and developing medical outpatient buildings across the United States. The company is known for its extensive portfolio and focus on healthcare-related properties.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2025, Healthcare Realty Trust reported a GAAP net loss of $0.45 per share, alongside a Normalized FFO of $0.41 per share. The company also highlighted a series of strategic initiatives, including leadership changes and asset sales, aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 5.1% growth in same-store cash NOI and an increase in occupancy to 90%. The company executed new and renewal leases totaling 1.5 million square feet and completed asset sales amounting to $182.4 million. Additionally, Healthcare Realty Trust extended its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility to mature in 2030, reflecting strong lender support.

Looking ahead, Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its Normalized FFO per share guidance and expects to reduce its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio by year-end. The company remains focused on executing its strategic plan to optimize its portfolio and drive long-term growth.

Overall, Healthcare Realty Trust’s recent initiatives and financial performance indicate a proactive approach to navigating market conditions and enhancing its operational efficiency.

