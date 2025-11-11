Health In Tech Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Health In Tech, Inc. Class A ( (HIT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Health In Tech, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Health In Tech, Inc. is an Insurtech platform company leveraging AI technology to streamline the insurance process, primarily serving the healthcare industry by simplifying underwriting, sales, and service processes for insurance companies, brokers, and third-party administrators.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Health In Tech reported substantial growth, with revenues reaching $8.5 million, marking a 90% increase year-over-year. The company also highlighted strategic advancements, including a significant expansion of its broker and agency network and the introduction of new technology solutions.

Key financial metrics showed impressive performance, with a nine-month revenue of $25.8 million, surpassing the total revenue for the full year 2024 by 132%. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.0 million, a 49% increase from the previous year, while pre-tax income rose by 48% to $0.6 million. The company also reported a cash balance of $8.0 million and a reduction in accounts receivable.

Strategically, Health In Tech launched large-employer underwriting capabilities, significantly reducing quote generation time for large groups. The company also signed a non-binding letter of intent with AlphaTON Capital to explore blockchain solutions aimed at modernizing claims administration, a move that positions Health In Tech at the forefront of decentralized healthcare infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Health In Tech’s management remains optimistic about sustained growth, driven by continued investments in technology and strategic partnerships. The company aims to further enhance its platform capabilities and expand its influence in the global Insurtech industry, as evidenced by its upcoming summit during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

