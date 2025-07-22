Health In Tech Reports Strong Q2 2025 Growth

Health In Tech, Inc. Class A ( (HIT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Health In Tech, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Health In Tech, Inc. is an Insurtech platform company leveraging third-party AI technology to streamline processes in the healthcare industry, focusing on vertical integration, process simplification, and automation to enhance the efficiency of insurance companies, brokers, and third-party administrators (TPAs).

In its second quarter of 2025, Health In Tech reported significant financial growth, with revenues reaching $9.3 million, marking an 86% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s first-half revenues for 2025 totaled $17.3 million, already accounting for 89% of its full-year 2024 revenues.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a 134% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA, reaching $1.6 million for the quarter, and a cash balance of $8.1 million. The company also expanded its distribution network to 778 partners, an 87% increase year-over-year, and saw a rise in billed enrolled employees by 5,738 to a total of 24,839.

The company has formed strategic partnerships with entities like Verdegard Administrators and Unified Health Plans, aiming to reduce costs and improve service quality for small businesses. These collaborations are expected to broaden Health In Tech’s market reach and enhance its service offerings.

Looking ahead, Health In Tech’s management remains optimistic about maintaining strong growth momentum, supported by its robust cash position and strategic investments in advanced technology solutions. The company is focused on expanding its distribution footprint and enhancing its platform’s scalability and efficiency.

