Health Catalyst Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Health Catalyst ( (HCAT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Health Catalyst presented to its investors.
Health Catalyst, Inc. is a prominent provider of data and analytics technology and services for healthcare organizations, aiming to enhance clinical, financial, and operational outcomes through its innovative solutions. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Health Catalyst announced a total revenue of $76.3 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million, surpassing its quarterly guidance. The company’s CEO, Dan Burton, emphasized the focus on high-impact solutions and strategic investments as key drivers for their performance.
The financial highlights for the third quarter of 2025 reveal a stable revenue compared to the previous year, with a slight increase in gross profit by 8% and an improved gross margin of 39%. Despite these improvements, the company reported a net loss of $22.2 million, which widened from the previous year’s loss. On the non-GAAP front, Health Catalyst achieved an 11% increase in Adjusted Gross Profit and a significant 64% rise in Adjusted EBITDA, indicating strong operational efficiency.
Looking ahead, Health Catalyst projects a total revenue of approximately $73.5 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $13.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. For the full year, the company expects to achieve a total revenue of around $310 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $41 million. The management remains confident in its strategic direction and commitment to delivering sustained value to clients and shareholders.