Health Catalyst Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Health Catalyst ( (HCAT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Health Catalyst presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Health Catalyst, Inc. is a prominent provider of data and analytics technology and services for healthcare organizations, aiming to enhance clinical, financial, and operational outcomes through its innovative solutions. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Health Catalyst announced a total revenue of $76.3 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million, surpassing its quarterly guidance. The company’s CEO, Dan Burton, emphasized the focus on high-impact solutions and strategic investments as key drivers for their performance.

The financial highlights for the third quarter of 2025 reveal a stable revenue compared to the previous year, with a slight increase in gross profit by 8% and an improved gross margin of 39%. Despite these improvements, the company reported a net loss of $22.2 million, which widened from the previous year’s loss. On the non-GAAP front, Health Catalyst achieved an 11% increase in Adjusted Gross Profit and a significant 64% rise in Adjusted EBITDA, indicating strong operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Health Catalyst projects a total revenue of approximately $73.5 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $13.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. For the full year, the company expects to achieve a total revenue of around $310 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $41 million. The management remains confident in its strategic direction and commitment to delivering sustained value to clients and shareholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue