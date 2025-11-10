Healius Limited Issues New Equity Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Healius Limited ( (AU:HLS) ) has shared an update.

Healius Limited has announced the issuance of 45,955 unquoted equity securities in the form of NED Share Rights, effective November 10, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial operations, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering implications for its stakeholders.

More about Healius Limited

Healius Limited operates in the healthcare industry, providing a range of medical and healthcare services. The company is focused on delivering quality healthcare solutions and services to its clients, positioning itself as a key player in the healthcare market.

YTD Price Performance: -13.17%

Average Trading Volume: 4,579,639

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$631.7M

