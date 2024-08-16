Headwater Gold Advances Exploration Despite Setbacks

Headwater Gold (TSE:HWG) has released an update.

Headwater Gold Inc. is actively progressing with its exploration programs, particularly at the Spring Peak and Lodestar projects in Nevada, revealing promising signs of a large epithermal system. Despite Newmont Corporation’s decision to not proceed with Phase I of their earn-in agreements on the Midas North and Mahogany projects, Headwater is optimistic about advancing Midas North independently using proprietary geochemistry technology.

