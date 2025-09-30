HCL Technologies Publishes Regulatory Disclosure Advertisement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

HCL Technologies Limited ( (IN:HCLTECH) ) has provided an update.

HCL Technologies Limited has announced the publication of a newspaper advertisement in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The advertisement was published in both English and Hindi newspapers, namely Mint and Hindustan, and is available on the company’s website. This disclosure is part of HCL’s commitment to maintaining transparency and keeping stakeholders informed about its regulatory obligations.

More about HCL Technologies Limited

HCL Technologies Limited is a prominent player in the information technology services industry, offering a range of services including IT consulting, enterprise transformation, remote infrastructure management, engineering, and R&D services. The company is headquartered in Noida, India, and focuses on delivering technology-driven solutions to a global clientele.

Average Trading Volume: 130,762

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 3763.7B INR

For an in-depth examination of HCLTECH stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue