HCI Group Files Quarterly Report on Exzeo

An update from Exzeo Group, Inc. ( (XZO) ) is now available.

On November 7, 2025, HCI Group, Inc., the controlling shareholder of Exzeo Group, Inc., filed its quarterly report with the SEC, which included select financial information of Exzeo for the periods ending September 30, 2025, and 2024. Exzeo has not yet released its own financial statements for these periods but plans to do so within 45 days following its registration statement’s effective date. The financial information provided was prepared in an insurance company presentation format for HCI’s reporting purposes and may differ from Exzeo’s standalone results.

