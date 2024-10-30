HC Slingsby PLC Issues Shares for Executive Bonus

HCSlingsby plc (GB:SLNG) has released an update.

HC Slingsby PLC is issuing 52,500 new ordinary shares to grant a discretionary bonus valued at £157,500 to Group Chief Executive Morgan Morris, with shares scheduled to be traded on AIM from November 4, 2024. This move increases Morris’s stake to 14.33% of the company’s voting rights. The transaction has been deemed fair to shareholders by the independent director, following consultation with the company’s adviser.

