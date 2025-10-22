HBT Financial Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from HBT Financial ( (HBT) ) is now available.

On October 21, 2025, HBT Financial, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 10, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of November 3, 2025, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

HBT Financial’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its overall score. The company’s robust revenue growth, profitability, and stable balance sheet provide a solid foundation. While technical analysis presents mixed signals, the stock’s valuation remains appealing, suggesting potential for future appreciation.

