HBT Financial Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

On July 22, 2025, HBT Financial, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on its common stock. This dividend will be payable on August 12, 2025, to shareholders who are recorded as of August 5, 2025.

Spark’s Take on HBT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HBT is a Outperform.

HBT Financial’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators contribute significantly to its overall score. The low P/E ratio and solid dividend yield enhance its valuation appeal. Recent corporate events further validate its strategic growth outlook, although the exclusion of earnings call data limits additional insights.

More about HBT Financial

Average Trading Volume: 29,640

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $823M

