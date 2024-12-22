Hazer Group Secures $6.2M for Hydrogen Project

Hazer Group Ltd. (AU:HZR) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Hazer Group Ltd has secured a $6.2 million grant from the Western Australian Government’s Lower Carbon Grants Program to support its commercial reactor scale-up initiative. The funding will be allocated in stages, with the first payment of approximately $2 million expected soon, aiding Hazer’s mission to produce clean hydrogen and graphite. This strategic financial boost aligns with Hazer’s goal to expedite its technology commercialization and expand its global market reach.

For further insights into AU:HZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.