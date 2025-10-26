Hazer Group Ltd Hosts Investor Webinar to Showcase Clean Hydrogen Innovations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hazer Group Ltd. ( (AU:HZR) ) has shared an announcement.

Hazer Group Ltd announced its Investor Webinar, highlighting its commitment to advancing clean hydrogen technology. The webinar, accessible via the company’s website, underscores Hazer’s strategic focus on leveraging its disruptive technology to enhance its market position and contribute to global decarbonisation efforts.

Hazer Group Ltd is an Australian technology company focused on global decarbonisation through its innovative climate-tech solutions. The company specializes in producing clean hydrogen and high-quality graphite using natural gas or biogas feedstock, with iron-ore as a process catalyst.

Average Trading Volume: 341,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$134.8M

