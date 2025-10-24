Hays plc Executes Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hays plc ( (GB:HAS) ) just unveiled an update.

Hays plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 200,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 60.5377 pence per share. This move is part of its treasury share purchase programme, indicating a strategic effort to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HAS) stock is a Hold with a £61.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hays plc stock, see the GB:HAS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HAS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HAS is a Neutral.

Hays plc’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance and technical analysis. The company faces challenges in profitability and leverage, which are partially offset by strong cash flow management. Technical indicators suggest short-term bullish momentum, but valuation concerns persist due to a negative P/E ratio. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HAS stock, click here.

More about Hays plc

Hays plc operates in the recruitment industry, providing employment services and solutions across various sectors. The company focuses on connecting skilled professionals with businesses seeking talent, playing a significant role in the global job market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,760,758

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £941.3M

Find detailed analytics on HAS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue