Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase

Hawthorn Bancshares ( (HWBK) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on January 1, 2026. The company reported a significant improvement in its third quarter 2025 financial results, with a net income of $6.1 million, marking a 34.1% increase from the previous year. The bank’s efficiency ratio improved, and it experienced growth in both its loan portfolio and wealth management group. These results reflect Hawthorn Bancshares’ strategic focus on core growth and shareholder value, positioning it strongly within the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HWBK) stock is a Hold with a $32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hawthorn Bancshares stock, see the HWBK Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HWBK is a Neutral.

Hawthorn Bancshares scores a 64, driven by a mixed financial performance with strong profitability but declining revenue and cash flow. The technical analysis suggests a neutral to bearish trend, while the valuation is attractive with a reasonable P/E ratio and solid dividend yield. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank, operating in the financial services industry. The company primarily focuses on providing banking services, including loans, deposits, and wealth management, with a strong emphasis on expanding customer relationships and attracting new clients.

Average Trading Volume: 8,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $207.1M

