Hawsons Iron Ltd (AU:HIO) has released an update.

Hawsons Iron Ltd has requested a trading halt on its shares in anticipation of an upcoming announcement regarding a proposed capital raising. The halt is in place to ensure proper disclosure management and will remain until the normal trading resumes on April 24, 2024, or when the company releases its announcement, whichever comes first.

