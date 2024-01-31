Hawaiian Electric Subsidiary Releases Annual Financial Results

Hawaiian Electric (HE) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 30, 2024, HEI publicized a news release titled “American Savings Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results,” detailing the bank’s financial performance for the last quarter and the entire year of 2023.

For further insights into HE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.