Havilah Resources Partners with Heavy Rare Earths for Prospect Hill Project

Heavy Rare Earths Limited ( (AU:HRE) ) has shared an update.

Havilah Resources Limited has entered into a binding agreement with Heavy Rare Earths Limited, granting them exploration and mining rights to all minerals on the Prospect Hill project in South Australia. This strategic partnership allows Havilah to concentrate on its primary copper projects while maintaining significant exposure to the Prospect Hill project through its shareholding in HRE. The agreement is expected to advance the South Ridge tin prospect, with HRE committing to a substantial exploration expenditure and potential future reimbursements to Havilah, enhancing the project’s value and offering potential financial returns without initial outlay.

More about Heavy Rare Earths Limited

Heavy Rare Earths Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth minerals. The company is involved in projects that aim to discover and exploit mineral resources, positioning itself in a niche market with a focus on rare earth elements.

Average Trading Volume: 695,669

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.53M

