Havila Kystruten AS Reports Strong July Performance and Positive Future Bookings

Havila Kystruten AS ( (DE:6FZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Havila Kystruten AS reported a strong operational performance in July with an 82% occupancy rate, a 4% increase from the previous year. The company saw a significant rise in average cabin revenue and total ticket revenue, particularly for shorter voyages. Looking ahead, the company has already booked 66% of its 2025 capacity, with a notable increase in average cabin revenue compared to the previous year. Additionally, 27% of 2026 capacity is already booked, indicating continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

YTD Price Performance: 87.41%

Average Trading Volume: 291,630

