Havila Kystruten AS Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Corporate Changes

Havila Kystruten AS ( (DE:6FZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Havila Kystruten AS has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss key corporate changes, including board member elections, share consolidation, and a share capital increase. The proposed reverse share split aims to streamline the company’s share structure, with any fractional shares being consolidated and sold, with proceeds donated to charity. The meeting will be held digitally, allowing for electronic voting.

Average Trading Volume: 111,728

