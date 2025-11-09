Havells India Resolves Trademark Dispute with HPL Group

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Havells India Limited ( (IN:HAVELLS) ).

Havells India Limited has reached a Settlement Agreement with the HPL Group, resolving all disputes and litigations concerning the ‘HAVELLS’ trademark. The agreement, mediated by the Delhi High Court, acknowledges Havells India’s exclusive rights to the trademark, with the HPL Group agreeing to change its corporate names and refrain from using or challenging the mark. As part of the settlement, Havells India will pay Rs. 129.60 crores to the HPL Group, potentially strengthening its brand integrity and market position.

More about Havells India Limited

Havells India Limited operates in the electrical equipment industry, primarily focusing on manufacturing and selling a wide range of products including industrial and domestic circuit protection devices, cables and wires, motors, fans, modular switches, home appliances, air conditioners, electric water heaters, and power capacitors. The company is known for its strong market presence and brand recognition in India and has a significant focus on innovation and quality.

Average Trading Volume: 31,954

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 904.7B INR

