Havells India Releases Q2 FY26 Earnings Call Transcript

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Havells India Limited ( (IN:HAVELLS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Havells India Limited has released the transcript of its earnings call discussing the financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. This announcement provides stakeholders with detailed insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

More about Havells India Limited

Havells India Limited operates in the electrical equipment industry, offering a wide range of products including industrial and domestic circuit protection devices, cables and wires, motors, fans, modular switches, home appliances, air conditioners, electric water heaters, and power capacitors. The company focuses on providing innovative and energy-efficient solutions to both residential and commercial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 61,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 932.2B INR

For a thorough assessment of HAVELLS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue