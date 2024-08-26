Hastings Unveils High-Grade Mineral Potential at Yangibana

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited has announced significant findings from rock chip sampling at their Yangibana Project, indicating the presence of high-grade niobium, rare earths, and hafnium-rich zircon. These results reveal the potential for multi-commodity recovery within the project’s 17-year lifespan and suggest possibilities for extending the life of mine and product range. An updated Mineral Resource estimate is expected by September 2024, which will factor in these additional critical minerals.

