Hastings Advances Whiteheads Gold Project with Successful Drilling Completion

Hastings Technology Metals Limited ( (AU:HAS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd has completed the first phase of drilling at the Seven Leaders prospect within the Whiteheads Gold Project. This marks a significant step following their agreement with Metal Bank Limited for the acquisition of Hastings’ gold assets. The drilling program aimed to confirm historical data and gather samples for future mine planning, with no safety or environmental incidents reported. The company is advancing mine design and scheduling, and is in discussions regarding Native Title Agreements and land access, indicating progress in its strategic planning and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HAS) stock is a Hold with a A$0.28 price target.

More about Hastings Technology Metals Limited

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold assets. The company recently acquired the Whiteheads Gold Project, which it plans to distribute to its shareholders through a corporate finance exercise.

Average Trading Volume: 687,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$150.8M

