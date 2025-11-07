HASI Reports Record Q3 Earnings and New Investments

HASI ( (HASI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information HASI presented to its investors.
HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) is a prominent investor in sustainable infrastructure assets, focusing on sectors such as utility-scale solar, onshore wind, and energy efficiency. The company is known for its expertise in energy markets and financial structuring, providing superior risk-adjusted returns and measurable environmental benefits.
In its third quarter of 2025, HASI reported a record Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.80, a significant increase from $0.52 in the same quarter of 2024. The company also announced a new $1.2 billion investment in a 2.6 GW utility-scale renewable project, highlighting its continued growth and commitment to sustainable infrastructure.
Key financial metrics for HASI in Q3 2025 include a GAAP EPS of $0.61, compared to a loss of $0.17 in Q3 2024, and an Adjusted Recurring Net Investment Income of $105 million, up 42% year-over-year. Managed Assets grew by 15% to $15 billion, and the company closed approximately $1.5 billion in transactions with new asset yields exceeding 10.5%. These results underscore HASI’s robust financial performance and strategic investments.
Looking ahead, HASI reaffirms its guidance for a compound annual growth in Adjusted EPS of 8-10% through 2027, relative to the 2023 baseline. The company anticipates closing more than $3 billion in new transactions in 2025, with a strong pipeline exceeding $6 billion, indicating a positive outlook for future growth and shareholder returns.