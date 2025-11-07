HASI Reports Record Q3 Earnings and New Investments

HASI ( (HASI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information HASI presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) is a prominent investor in sustainable infrastructure assets, focusing on sectors such as utility-scale solar, onshore wind, and energy efficiency. The company is known for its expertise in energy markets and financial structuring, providing superior risk-adjusted returns and measurable environmental benefits.

In its third quarter of 2025, HASI reported a record Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.80, a significant increase from $0.52 in the same quarter of 2024. The company also announced a new $1.2 billion investment in a 2.6 GW utility-scale renewable project, highlighting its continued growth and commitment to sustainable infrastructure.

Key financial metrics for HASI in Q3 2025 include a GAAP EPS of $0.61, compared to a loss of $0.17 in Q3 2024, and an Adjusted Recurring Net Investment Income of $105 million, up 42% year-over-year. Managed Assets grew by 15% to $15 billion, and the company closed approximately $1.5 billion in transactions with new asset yields exceeding 10.5%. These results underscore HASI’s robust financial performance and strategic investments.

Looking ahead, HASI reaffirms its guidance for a compound annual growth in Adjusted EPS of 8-10% through 2027, relative to the 2023 baseline. The company anticipates closing more than $3 billion in new transactions in 2025, with a strong pipeline exceeding $6 billion, indicating a positive outlook for future growth and shareholder returns.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue