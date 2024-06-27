Harworth Executives Buy Company Shares

Harworth (GB:HWG) has released an update.

Top executives at Harworth Group PLC, including the Chair, CEO, CFO, CIO, and Head of Investor Relations, have recently made significant purchases of the company’s ordinary shares. The transactions, which were conducted on the London Stock for a range of prices, demonstrate a notable investment by the management team in their own company. These moves may indicate management’s confidence in Harworth’s future performance and prospects.

