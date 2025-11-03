Harvey Norman Extends Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd ( (AU:HVN) ) has shared an update.

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd has announced an extension of its on-market share buyback program, now set to run from November 24, 2025, to November 23, 2026. The company plans to repurchase up to 10% of its ordinary shares, with the potential cash cost estimated at approximately $900.9 million, based on the closing share price as of October 31, 2025. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, aimed at enhancing shareholder value and maintaining financial flexibility. The buyback’s execution will depend on market conditions and share price, with no guarantee that all shares will be repurchased.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HVN) stock is a Buy with a A$6.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd stock, see the AU:HVN Stock Forecast page.

More about Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd is a major player in the retail industry, primarily focusing on the sale of furniture, bedding, computers, communications, and consumer electrical products. The company operates in Australia and has a significant market presence, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

YTD Price Performance: 61.67%

Average Trading Volume: 2,000,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.01B

See more data about HVN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue