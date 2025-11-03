Harvey Norman Announces On-Market Share Buy-Back

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd ( (AU:HVN) ).

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, as per the notification released on November 3, 2025. This strategic move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

More about Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on the sale of furniture, bedding, computers, communications, and consumer electrical products. It is a well-known brand in Australia, with a significant market presence and a focus on providing a wide range of consumer goods.

YTD Price Performance: 61.67%

Average Trading Volume: 2,000,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.01B

