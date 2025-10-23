Harvey Norman Announces 2025 AGM Details and Contingency Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd ( (AU:HVN) ).

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 26, 2025, at Novotel Sydney Olympic Park. Shareholders are encouraged to attend in person or listen via telephone, with options for proxy voting available online. The company has also outlined contingency plans for potential changes to the meeting format, ensuring flexibility and accessibility for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HVN) stock is a Buy with a A$6.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd stock, see the AU:HVN Stock Forecast page.

More about Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd is a prominent Australian retail company operating in the home and lifestyle sector. The company offers a wide range of products including furniture, bedding, computers, communications, and consumer electrical products, catering primarily to the Australian market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,928,525

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.12B

For an in-depth examination of HVN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue