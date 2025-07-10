Harvest Technology Group Ltd Issues Unquoted Convertible Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. ( (AU:HTG) ) has shared an announcement.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd announced the issuance of 245 convertible notes, which are unquoted securities, as part of a previously announced transaction. This move could potentially impact the company’s financial structure and market positioning, offering stakeholders insight into its strategic financial maneuvers.

More about Harvest Technology Group Ltd.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing advanced communication solutions. The company specializes in developing and delivering secure, real-time data and video streaming services, catering to various sectors including maritime, energy, and resources.

Average Trading Volume: 739,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.64M

Find detailed analytics on HTG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

