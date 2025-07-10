Harvest Minerals Announces Change in Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Harvest Minerals ( (GB:HMI) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Harvest Minerals Limited, a non-UK issuer, has announced a decrease in the percentage of voting rights attached to its shares due to a change in issued share capital. HSBC Holdings PLC, through its subsidiary D&A Holdings Ltd, now holds 4.886% of the voting rights, down from a previous position of 8.502%. This change reflects a significant adjustment in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its market dynamics and stakeholder interests.
More about Harvest Minerals
Average Trading Volume: 1,290,980
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: £1.64M
