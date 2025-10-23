Harvest Lane Asset Management Exits Substantial Holding in Betr Entertainment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:BBT) ) has shared an announcement.

Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders in Betr Entertainment Limited, a company listed on the ASX under the ticker BBT. This change occurred as a result of Harvest Lane Asset Management tendering their shares into a share buy-back program at $0.32 per share, affecting 104,051,755 ordinary shares and votes.

More about BlueBet Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 482,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$228.9M

