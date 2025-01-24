Harvest Announces January 2025 Distribution for Big Pharma Split Corp.

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An update from Big Pharma Split Corp. Class A ( (TSE:PRM) ) is now available.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. has announced a monthly cash distribution for Big Pharma Split Corp., amounting to $0.1031 per class A share, payable on February 7, 2025, to shareholders on record by January 31, 2025. This distribution reflects Harvest’s commitment to providing steady income to its investors, potentially strengthening its market position and fulfilling its objective of delivering reliable investment solutions.

More about Big Pharma Split Corp. Class A

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., established in 2009, is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager overseeing $5.4 billion in assets. The company is focused on creating wealth for Canadian investors through investments in robust businesses, offering a variety of exchange traded funds, mutual funds, and structured fund products aimed at long-term growth and income.

YTD Price Performance: 0.69%

Average Trading Volume: 2,545

See more insights into PRM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.