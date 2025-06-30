Harte-Hanks Extends Credit Line with Texas Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Harte-Hanks ( (HHS) ) is now available.

On June 24, 2025, Harte Hanks, Inc. extended its $25 million secured revolving line of credit with Texas Capital Bank, now maturing in June 2028. This extension, which includes an option to increase commitments by $10 million, enhances the company’s financial flexibility and supports its growth initiatives. Additionally, David Fisher was appointed as President, effective June 2, 2025, to oversee the company’s business segments and lead its transformation initiative, Project Elevate.

The most recent analyst rating on (HHS) stock is a Buy with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Harte-Hanks stock, see the HHS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HHS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HHS is a Neutral.

Harte-Hanks is struggling with financial performance issues, as evident from its declining revenues, negative profitability, and poor cash flow. Technical analysis indicates bearish trends and oversold conditions, while valuation metrics signal unattractiveness due to ongoing losses. The lack of earnings call and corporate events data limits further assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on HHS stock, click here.

More about Harte-Hanks

Harte Hanks is a leading global customer experience company that partners with clients to provide CX strategy, data-driven analytics, and actionable insights. The company operates in areas such as Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, serving premier brands like GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, and IBM. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks employs over 2,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Average Trading Volume: 20,726

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $29.16M

For detailed information about HHS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue