Harrow Health Inc Unveils Investor Presentation Update

Harrow Health Inc (HROW) has issued an announcement.

The Company has released a presentation for use at investor conferences and meetings, which is included in its latest Current Report but is not considered formally filed or subject to certain legal liabilities. This information won’t be automatically included in future securities filings, and the Company is not admitting that the information is essential under financial disclosure regulations, nor is it committing to update the information going forward.

