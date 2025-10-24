Harmony Gold Releases FY25 Reports and Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited announced the release of its annual reporting suite for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, on October 24, 2025. The reports highlight a year of consistent delivery, with Harmony meeting production guidance for the tenth consecutive year and achieving record free cash flows. The company is celebrating its 75th anniversary and is focused on expanding into copper to diversify its operations. Additionally, Harmony is committed to transformation in South Africa, as evidenced by its Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment report. The company also announced proposed changes to its board committees, including the appointment of Ms. Zanele Matlala as Chairperson of the Social and Ethics Committee, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

The most recent analyst rating on (HMY) stock is a Buy with a $20.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Harmony Gold Mining stock, see the HMY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HMY is a Outperform.

Harmony Gold Mining’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. The company’s robust growth, profitability, and strategic initiatives in copper enhance its future prospects. Technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought conditions, and valuation metrics are reasonable but not overly compelling.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South African company primarily engaged in gold mining and exploration. The company is expanding into copper to diversify its portfolio and enhance its operational footprint. Harmony is committed to safety, sustainability, and operational excellence, aiming to deliver enduring value to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 5,764,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.98B

