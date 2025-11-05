Harmony Biosciences Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ( (HRMY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company specializing in therapies for rare neurological diseases, has reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, driven by its flagship product WAKIX®. The company operates in the biotechnology sector, focusing on innovative treatments for conditions such as narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia.

In its latest earnings report, Harmony Biosciences announced a 29% year-over-year increase in net revenue for WAKIX®, reaching $239 million for the third quarter of 2025. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to $845-$865 million, reflecting its robust market performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Key financial highlights include a record increase in the average number of patients, reaching approximately 8,100 in Q3 2025. Harmony Biosciences also reported strong cash generation of $106 million, with $778 million on the balance sheet at the end of the quarter. The company is advancing its late-stage pipeline with plans to initiate Phase 3 trials for Pitolisant HD in narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia by the end of the year.

The company’s strategic focus on expanding its product portfolio is evident with the development of a potential best-in-class Orexin 2 agonist, BP1.15205, set to dose its first subject in Q4 2025. Harmony Biosciences continues to invest in research and development, with expenses rising to $55 million in Q3 2025, up from $25.4 million the previous year.

Looking ahead, Harmony Biosciences remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by its strong financial position and a pipeline rich with late-stage catalysts. The company aims to enhance its product offerings and address unmet medical needs in the neurological disease space, positioning itself for sustained long-term growth.

