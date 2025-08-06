Harmonic Drive Systems Reports Modest Sales Growth Amidst Financial Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Harmonic Drive Systems ( (JP:6324) ) is now available.

Harmonic Drive Systems reported a modest increase in net sales for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, with a 3.8% rise compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a slight loss attributable to the owners, indicating ongoing challenges despite improved sales figures. The financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates continued growth in net sales and operating profit, suggesting a cautiously optimistic outlook. The company’s capital adequacy ratio improved slightly, reflecting a stable financial position, but comprehensive income showed a significant decline, highlighting potential areas of concern for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6324) stock is a Hold with a Yen4427.00 price target.

More about Harmonic Drive Systems

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. operates in the precision machinery industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company specializes in producing high-precision motion control devices, which are crucial components in robotics, aerospace, and industrial machinery sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,103,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen281.3B

Average Trading Volume: 1,103,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen281.3B

