Harmonic Drive Systems Reports Modest Sales Growth Amid Market Challenges

The latest announcement is out from Harmonic Drive Systems ( (JP:6324) ).

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. reported a modest increase in net sales for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with a 3.8% rise compared to the previous year. Despite the increase in sales, the company faced a loss attributable to owners of the parent, reflecting ongoing challenges in the market. The company has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a cautious outlook with expected growth in net sales and profits, albeit with a significant decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent.

More about Harmonic Drive Systems

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. operates in the precision machinery industry, primarily focusing on the development and manufacturing of motion control systems, including harmonic drive gears. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in robotics and automation sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,103,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen281.3B

