Harmoney Corp Updates Long Term Incentive Plan to Align Employee and Shareholder Interests

Harmoney Corp Ltd ( (AU:HMY) ) has shared an announcement.

Harmoney Corp Limited has updated its Long Term Incentive Plan, initially adopted in 2020, to enhance employee engagement and align their interests with shareholders. The plan allows the board to allocate rights to employees, providing them with the opportunity to become shareholders and rewarding their contributions to the company’s performance. This initiative is aimed at attracting, motivating, and retaining employees by offering them a stake in the company’s success, thereby aligning their interests with those of the shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HMY) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 83,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$96.77M

