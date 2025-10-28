Harmoney Corp to Present 1Q26 Results in Investor Webinar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Harmoney Corp Ltd ( (AU:HMY) ) has issued an update.

Harmoney Corp Limited announced an upcoming online investor presentation to discuss its first-quarter results for the period ending September 30, 2025. The presentation, hosted by CEO David Stevens and CFO Simon Ward, will provide insights into the company’s performance and include a Q&A session. This initiative is part of Harmoney’s efforts to engage with investors and stakeholders, reflecting its commitment to transparency and communication. The results and discussions could impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence, given its focus on leveraging technology for efficient lending operations.

Harmoney Corp Limited is a 100% consumer-direct personal lender operating in Australia and New Zealand, providing personal loans that are fast, easy, and competitively priced through its proprietary digital lending platform, Stellare®. The company focuses on delivering automated credit decisioning and superior risk-based pricing using machine learning and predictive behavioral analytics. Harmoney’s operations are supported by a team of 80 employees, with a significant portion in engineering, data science, and product roles, and it has a diversified funding panel with major banks.

