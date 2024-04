Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has announced the buyback and cancellation of 243,725 ordinary shares at 41.42 pence each, reducing the total number of voting rights to 366,787,102. This action follows a recent issue of equity and leaves no shares in treasury, potentially impacting shareholders’ notification thresholds under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:HHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.