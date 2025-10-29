Harfang and SOQUEM Uncover High-Grade Gold at Menarik West

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Harfang Exploration ( (TSE:HAR) ) has provided an update.

Harfang Exploration Inc. and SOQUEM Inc. have announced significant high-grade gold discoveries at the Menarik West Property in Québec. The summer 2025 exploration program revealed multiple gold showings, including high-grade veins and altered monzonites, which suggest a larger gold-bearing system extending beyond the known Pierre Zone. These findings, supported by SOQUEM’s expertise and investment, are expected to drive further exploration and enhance the property’s potential, positioning Harfang favorably within the mining sector.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HAR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HAR is a Underperform.

Harfang Exploration’s overall stock score is driven by its challenging financial situation, characterized by negative revenue and cash flow. While the technical analysis suggests some positive momentum, the negative P/E ratio highlights ongoing profitability issues. The strong balance sheet provides some stability, but the company must focus on operational efficiency and revenue generation to improve its financial health.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:HAR stock, click here.

More about Harfang Exploration

Harfang Exploration Inc. is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and discovery of gold deposits. Their operations are centered in Québec, Canada, with a notable emphasis on the Menarik West Property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay.

Average Trading Volume: 145,961

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$8.35M

See more data about HAR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue