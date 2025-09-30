Harena Resources Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Citius Resources PLC ( (GB:HREE) ) has provided an announcement.

Harena Resources Plc announced that its issued share capital consists of 562,651,018 ordinary shares, each with one voting right, with no shares held in treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company’s share capital under UK financial regulations. The announcement underscores Harena’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, which could impact investor confidence and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on GB:HREE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HREE is a Underperform.

Citius Resources PLC faces critical financial and technical challenges, with no revenue and poor market indicators dominating the outlook. While positive corporate events suggest potential upside, these factors are overshadowed by the company’s ongoing financial distress and negative technical trends.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HREE stock, click here.

More about Citius Resources PLC

Harena Resources Plc is a rare earths exploration and development company focused on the Ampasindava Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project in Madagascar. The project is notable for hosting one of the largest ionic clay rare earth deposits outside of China, with significant concentrations of high-value magnet metals. Harena is dedicated to low-impact, high recovery mining, aiming to provide a sustainable supply of critical minerals for the global energy transition and military defense industries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,229,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.41M

For detailed information about HREE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue