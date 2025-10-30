Harena Rare Earths Plc Advances Madagascar Project with Strong Financial Backing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Citius Resources PLC ( (GB:HREE) ) has shared an announcement.

Harena Rare Earths Plc has announced its audited results for the 14-month period ending June 2025 and its upcoming AGM. The company, which recently changed its name to reflect its focus on rare earth elements, is advancing its Ampasindava Project in Madagascar towards production. With strong financial backing from institutions in the UK and US, Harena is positioned to become a key player in providing a sustainable supply of critical minerals. The company is also planning to increase its engagement with U.S. government agencies and expand its presence in the U.S. capital markets, aiming to secure its role in strengthening supply chains for rare earth elements.

Spark’s Take on GB:HREE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HREE is a Underperform.

Citius Resources PLC faces critical financial and technical challenges, with no revenue and poor market indicators dominating the outlook. While positive corporate events suggest potential upside, these factors are overshadowed by the company’s ongoing financial distress and negative technical trends.

More about Citius Resources PLC

Harena Rare Earths Plc is a rare earths exploration and development company focused on the Ampasindava Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project in Madagascar. The project hosts one of the largest ionic clay rare earth deposits outside of China, with significant concentrations of high-value magnet metals, including neodymium, dysprosium, and praseodymium. These elements are critical for neodymium magnets, which are essential in the global energy transition, military defense industries, and the robotics sector.

Average Trading Volume: 2,951,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.13M

