Hardwyn India Limited Announces Resignation of Independent Director

Hardwyn India Ltd. ( (IN:HARDWYN) ) has provided an announcement.

Hardwyn India Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Nidhi Sethi from her position as an Independent Director, effective October 25, 2025. The resignation was due to personal reasons, and the company has accepted it in compliance with SEBI regulations. This change in the board of directors may impact the company’s governance dynamics, but no further material reasons were cited for the resignation.

Average Trading Volume: 48,270

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

